MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India is not considering further opening up the external commercial borrowing (ECB) route, Deputy Governor H.R. Khan told reporters on the sidelines of a conference on Wednesday.

Last month, the central bank had allowed foreign lenders to issue rupee-denominated loans to Indian companies overseas.

Khan also reiterated the RBI is working on allowing settlements of government bonds in the Euroclear system, the world's biggest securities settlement system.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Himank Sharma; Writing by Gaurav Pai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)