Indian banks' loans INLOAN=ECI rose 10.7 percent in the two weeks to Jan. 23 from a year earlier, while deposits INDEP=ECI grew 11.6 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 27.9 billion rupees (295 million pounds) to 63.94 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 23. Non-food credit rose 90.2 billion rupees to 62.91 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 62.3 billion rupees to 1.03 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 150.5 billion rupees to 84.01 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 23.

