MUMBAI Concerns raised by Germany's Bundesbank led India to suspend trade in euros through the Asian Clearing Union, a regional trade settlement system, Reserve Bank of India official H.R. Khan said.

The German central bank was reluctant to clear all ACU transactions on a net basis and instead wanted to clear on an every transaction basis, the RBI deputy governor said, before retiring from his post on Monday.

Last week, the RBI said it was suspending all euro transactions through the ACU mechanism, without giving a reason.

"The ACU secretariat and two or three central banks are all going to discuss it with them and tell them these are all genuine trade transactions," Khan told Reuters in an interview.

Last week's RBI move signals the apprehensions of some European banks in dealing with Iran, which cannot trade in dollars as the United States has not yet lifted all sanctions on Tehran. India now settles payments to Iran in euros outside the ACU system.

India has been keen to bring Iran transactions into the ACU after a gap of five years, as the government seeks to promote trade ties following the lifting of international sanctions.

However, the ACU is also working on an alternate plan to include other currencies such as the yen for trade settlements, Khan said.

The ACU, which groups Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, besides India, eases payments among members, saving on the use of foreign exchange reserves and transfer costs.

Khan, the key architect in a decision to buy a massive 200 tonnes of gold from the International Monetary Fund in 2009 to strengthen external reserves, said the central bank would look to add yuan investments as India looks to diversify its holdings.

"Of course, we are looking at both CNH and CNY," Khan said, referring to Chinese currency traded in Hong Kong and restricted to domestic sales.

Central banks around the world, including Singapore last month, have been looking to diversify into yuan investments, underscoring the progress China is making in financial market reforms.

The International Monetary Fund admitted China's yuan into its benchmark currency basket last year, in a victory for Beijing's campaign for recognition as a global economic power.

Khan, who spent 38 years in India's central bank listed some items on his unfinished agenda, from making the rupee an international currency to deepening financial markets and setting up a market intelligence unit.

He added that several proposals were underway to deepen India's young corporate bond market, from allowing banks to use top-rated corporate bonds as collateral when tapping its daily repo window and cutting capital charge for better credit-rated companies seeking partial credit enhancement from banks.

"It is important to invigorate the corporate bond market as the banking sector is under stress, so we need a backstop," Khan added.

