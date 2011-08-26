NEW DELHI India's ruling Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday welcomed the struggle of a veteran social activist for a powerful anti-corruption law, but said one legislation was not enough to fight graft.

The campaign by 74-year-old Anna Hazare has sparked the biggest protests in decades from a middle class angered by endemic bribes. He has emerged as a lightning rod for widespread anger at a political class seen as arrogant and out-of touch.

Rahul Gandhi, whose mother Sonia is the head of Congress party, is seen as a potential prime minister.

