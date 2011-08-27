NEW DELHI India's parliament expressed support on Saturday for tougher anti-corruption legislation, the finance minister said, meeting key demands set by a self-styled Gandhian social activist to end his 12-day hunger strike against graft.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee told both chambers of parliament that there was support for putting forward tougher anti-corruption legislation. There was no vote however, which had been expected. Social activist Anna Hazare, 74, is expected to end his fast on Sunday.
Hazare's anti-corruption protest has rallied much of the population and tapped a groundswell of public anger against endemic corruption, uniting the country's bulging middle-class against the hapless government and underlying voter anger at Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
(Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Paul de Bendern)