Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
Indian tour operator Cox & Kings Ltd (COKI.NS) plans to raise up to $140 million (87 million pounds) from an institutional investor for its UK subsidiary, the company said in a statement.
Cox & Kings will issue shares to the investor for a minority stake in Prometheon Holdings (UK) Ltd, it said.
At 5.23 a.m British time GMT, shares in Cox & Kings, which also has operations in the United States, Australia, Germany, Hong Kong, Greece and Singapore, were down 2.55 percent at 141.5 rupees in a weak Mumbai market .BSESN.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).