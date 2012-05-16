Indian tour operator Cox & Kings Ltd (COKI.NS) plans to raise up to $140 million (87 million pounds) from an institutional investor for its UK subsidiary, the company said in a statement.

Cox & Kings will issue shares to the investor for a minority stake in Prometheon Holdings (UK) Ltd, it said.

At 5.23 a.m British time GMT, shares in Cox & Kings, which also has operations in the United States, Australia, Germany, Hong Kong, Greece and Singapore, were down 2.55 percent at 141.5 rupees in a weak Mumbai market .BSESN.

