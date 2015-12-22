Policemen carry parts from the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Firefighters and security personnel recover debris from the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Onlookers stand next to the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Boys stand next to the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Onlookers and policemen stand next to the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Security personnel stand next to the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A police vehicle escorts ambulances carrying the bodies of victims from the site of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A policeman takes photos of the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI An aircraft crashed into a wall and burst into flames on the outskirts of the Indian capital, New Delhi, on Tuesday, killing all 10 people on board, officials said.

The Super King plane, chartered by the Border Security Force, was heading to the eastern city of Ranchi when it crashed shortly after taking off, a spokesman for the security force said. Most of those on board were technicians.

The cause of the crash was not known, the spokesman said.

Television footage showed fire engines at the scene as smoke poured from burning wreckage. Paramilitary forces and forensic teams also rushed to the site.

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Rupam Jain Nair)