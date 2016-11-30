Soldiers from the U.S. Army's Second Platoon, Bravo Battery, Second Battalion, Third Field, First Armor Division (2-3FA), fire a M777 Howitzer during a training exercise at Forward Operating Base Azizullah in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

LONDON BAE Systems said on Wednesday it expected to sign a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to supply M777 Howitzers to the Indian Army after both governments cleared the deal.

India's defence procurement agency agreed a proposal to buy 145 of the artillery guns in June in a deal worth an estimated $750 million.

BAE Systems also said it had won a seven-year contract from the U.S. Army worth up to $384 million to provide specialized weapon sights.

