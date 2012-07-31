An employee counts Indian rupee notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura December 31, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

NEW DELHI India's fiscal deficit during the April-June period rose to 1.9 trillion rupees (21.84 billion pounds), or 37.1 percent of the full fiscal year 2012/13, government data showed on Tuesday.

During the same period in the last fiscal year, the deficit was 39.4 percent of the budget target.

Net tax receipts during April-June stood at 1.05 trillion rupees and the total expenditure was 3.1 trillion rupees.

In March, the government had budgeted a fiscal deficit of $5.14 trillion rupees or 5.1 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the current fiscal year.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sunil Nair)