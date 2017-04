Arvind Subramanian, chief economic adviser at India's Finance Ministry, gestures as he speaks during a session themed Asian Growth Models at the ''Advancing Asia: Investing for the Future'' conference in New Delhi, India, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

NEW DELHI India needs to export rapidly to boost its economic growth to 8-10 percent, finance ministry economic adviser Arvind Subramanian said on Saturday.

India's merchandise exports in January shrank for the 14th straight month on continued weak demand from Europe, the south Asian nation's biggest market.

January exports INEXP=ECI fell 13.6 percent from a year earlier, while imports INIMP=ECI dipped 11.01 percent, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed last month.

