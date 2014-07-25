NEW DELHI India's new finance minister said on Friday he was preparing to take a final decision on the controversial rules on tax avoidance introduced by the previous government, which were deferred by two years.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley did not give a timeline for the decision or more details.

Introduced in 2012, the General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR), were aimed at companies routing money through tax havens such as Mauritius, but implementation was delayed after an uproar from investors who feared harassment from tax authorities.

