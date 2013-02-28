A trader is reflected onto a glass panel with an illustration showing the nature of the stock market during the announcement of the annual budget at the Motilal Oswal trading floor in Mumbai February 28, 2013. India unveiled higher-than-expected spending for fiscal 2013/14... REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

NEW DELHI India's economy grew at a worse-than-expected 4.5 percent in the quarter ending December 31, hurt by a slowdown in agriculture, mining and manufacturing, government data showed on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast growth of 5 percent. The country's economy grew at a lower-than-expected 5.3 percent in the quarter ending in September.

The Indian economy has lost momentum in recent years. Preliminary estimates earlier this month showed the economy is on track to grow just 5 percent in the current fiscal year to March.

The manufacturing sector grew an annual 2.5 percent during the quarter while farm output rose just 1.1 percent, the data showed. Mining fell by 1.4 percent.

