German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
NEW DELHI India's economy grew at a worse-than-expected 4.5 percent in the quarter ending December 31, hurt by a slowdown in agriculture, mining and manufacturing, government data showed on Thursday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast growth of 5 percent. The country's economy grew at a lower-than-expected 5.3 percent in the quarter ending in September.
The Indian economy has lost momentum in recent years. Preliminary estimates earlier this month showed the economy is on track to grow just 5 percent in the current fiscal year to March.
The manufacturing sector grew an annual 2.5 percent during the quarter while farm output rose just 1.1 percent, the data showed. Mining fell by 1.4 percent.
(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Tony Munroe)
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.