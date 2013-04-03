Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh makes his closing remarks during the fifth BRICS Summit in Durban, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

NEW DELHI The Indian economy is facing a temporary downturn, and average rates of economic growth above 8 percent are possible in the medium term, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh told a gathering of the nation's top businessmen on Wednesday.

India's economy, hit by the global slowdown and stubbornly high inflation, probably grew around 5 percent in the financial year ended on March 31, the slowest pace in a decade and a far cry from a near double-digit growth seen in the early 2000s.

The government is hopeful of a better performance in the new fiscal year and has pegged the annual economic growth to be as high as 6.7 percent.

