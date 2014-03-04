NEW DELHI India will announce the dates of a parliamentary election on March 5, the election commission said on Tuesday.

The commission said it would hold a news conference at 1030 am (0500 GMT). Spokesman Rajesh Malhotra said the election dates would be unveiled at the conference.

India's election will be the largest the world has seen and is expected to be held in several stages between April and May.

It pits pro-business Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, from the opposition, against a centre-left government that has lost popularity because of a weak economy and corruption scandals.

