NEW DELHI India's opposition BJP party, headed by its prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi, is set to win 35 percent of votes in the general election starting Monday, a poll released late on Friday showed.

The ruling Congress party is expected to get 25 percent of votes, according to the poll by CNN-IBN and Lokniti at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), the last major poll before the election.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies are expected to win a combined 38 percent, giving them between 234 and 246 seats out of the 543-seat assembly. Congress and its allies are expected to win 28 percent, entitling them to between 111 and 123 seats, according to the poll.

Voting in the world's largest democracy is phased over several weeks, and will end on May 12. Results are due to be announced on May 16.

