Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) and Gujarat's Chief Minister and Hindu Nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), prepare to shake hands during the inauguration ceremony of Sardar Vallabhbhai... REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh called opposition leader Narendra Modi on Friday to congratulate him on the victory of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the country's election, Singh's office said in a Tweet.

Partial results from the election showed that Modi is set to succeed Singh, with his BJP and its allies ahead in counting for 339 of the 543 parliamentary seats at stake.

(Reporting by Krishna Das; Editing by John Chalmers)