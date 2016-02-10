A wild elephant is loaded onto a truck after it was tranquilized in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A forest official shoots a tranquilizer dart at a wild elephant in a street in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People watch from a rooftop as a wild elephant runs after it was tranquilized in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People watch from a shopping complex as a wild elephant moves through a street parked with motorbikes and bicycles after it was tranquilized in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A wild elephant went on a rampage in a village in India's eastern West Bengal state on Wednesday, damaging around 100 structures, villagers said.

Video taken in the village of Ektiasal showed the beast wandering around and knocking over flimsy huts.

The elephant strayed into the village early in the morning and woke up villagers with its roaring.

"The elephant entered from a nearby forest area. It has destroyed many houses and people are scared and helpless," villager Milan Saha said.

No injuries were reported.

Attacks by elephants have been on the rise in eastern India. Wildlife experts say the destruction of animal habitats in the country is one of the main reasons for the increase in encounters between wild animals and villagers in rural areas of India.

(Reporting by Reuters television; Writing by Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by Andrew Heavens)