A passenger aircraft is silhouetted against the rising sun after its take-off at the airport in New Delhi March 29, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur

NEW DELHI India's airlines will not submit emission details to the European Union as demanded by the bloc, the civil aviation minister said on Thursday, confirming a Reuters report that the country plans to urge airlines to boycott the EU carbon scheme.

"Though the European Union has directed Indian carriers to submit emission details of their aircraft by March 31, 2012, no Indian carrier is submitting them in view of the position of the government," Ajit Singh told lawmakers.

"Hence the imposition of carbon tax does not arise," he said in a written reply.

On Monday, a senior Indian government official told Reuters that India would ask local airlines not to buy carbon credits from or share emissions data with the bloc, raising the prospect of a global trade war.

The row is over a scheme which could levy charges for carbon emissions for flights in and out of Europe.

Foreign governments, including the world's top three carbon emitters, the United States, China and India, say the EU is exceeding its legal jurisdiction by charging for an entire flight, as opposed to just the part covering European airspace.

Singh said local airlines would not comply with a request by the EU to submit their emission details by March 31, and a "basket of measures" were available to the Indian government to counter the scheme.

China said in February its airlines were barred from participating in the EU Emissions Trading Scheme unless they got government approval. Beijing has also suspended the purchase of $14 billion worth of jets from European maker Airbus EAD.PA.

