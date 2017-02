ISLAMABAD Pakistan's Taliban movement expressed shock on Wednesday over India's execution of the lone survivor of a militant squad that killed 166 people in a rampage through the financial capital Mumbai in 2008.

"There is no doubt that it's very shocking news and a big loss that a Muslim has been hanged on Indian soil," Taliban spokesman Ihsanullah Ihsan told Reuters.

(Reporting by Jibran Ahmad; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Ron Popeski)