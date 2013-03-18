FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
NEW DELHI India can remove or relax many of the "outdated" caps on foreign direct investment (FDI) in different sectors, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday.
A review of caps in different sectors is on, but the cabinet will take a final call on where to relax investment restrictions, he said in an interview to Bloomberg TV India.
India liberalised rules on foreign investment in the country's supermarket and aviation sectors last year, but many investors would like the government to press ahead with more reforms in order to boost flagging economic growth.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony counts as part of a $4.3 billion (3.54 billion pounds) settlement reached with the Justice Department in January over the automaker's massive diesel emissions scandal.