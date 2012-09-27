Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh speaks during the inauguration ceremony of International Academic Conference 2012, themed Economic Growth and Changes of Corporate Environment in Asia, in New Delhi September 22, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

NEW DELHI India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh wants measures to avoid volatility in the rupee, the finance minister said on Thursday, underlining government concern about one of Asia's worst performing currencies this year.

A combination of contentious proposals to tax overseas investors, a policy logjam and global risk aversion hammered the Indian rupee earlier this year.

"The prime minister underlined the need for a number of measures that will ensure that there is no volatility in the rupee," Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told reporters after a meeting of the ruling alliance's partners.

Chidambaram did not specify what the measures might be.

The partially convertible rupee dropped more than 15 percent from its 2012 high in early February to a life low of 57.32 per dollar on June 22.

It has since recovered about 7 percent to trade around 53.3, helped in part by a slew of government reforms to repair the country's finances and attract foreign investment.

Singh has also vowed to remove investment bottlenecks and clarify tax rules.

But his decision to increase the price of heavily subsidised diesel sharply and to throw open the retail sector to foreign investment has cost him the support of his biggest ally in the ruling coalition, reducing his government to a parliamentary minority.

Chidambaram said the government will continue to take measures to boost investments in the economy.

"Investment is the key and that was underlined today," he said.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by John Chalmers and Edwina Gibbs)