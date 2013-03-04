A worker replaces fluorescent lights on a Vodafone billboard in New Delhi June 20, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

NEW DELHI India will seek parliamentary approval for amending retrospective tax rules, after it reaches an agreement with Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) over a tax dispute, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said.

The rule set last year enabled the government to raise tax demands on long concluded deals. British telecoms group Vodafone Group Plc is contesting a more than $2 billion (1 billion pounds) tax dispute over its 2007 acquisition of Indian mobile assets.

India's federal cabinet will take a decision on a conciliation offer from Vodafone, Chidambaram said last week, without giving a time frame.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)