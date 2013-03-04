European shares slip as Trump tweet hits drugmakers
LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Tuesday as shares in big international drugmakers were hit after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
NEW DELHI India will seek parliamentary approval for amending retrospective tax rules, after it reaches an agreement with Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) over a tax dispute, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said.
The rule set last year enabled the government to raise tax demands on long concluded deals. British telecoms group Vodafone Group Plc is contesting a more than $2 billion (1 billion pounds) tax dispute over its 2007 acquisition of Indian mobile assets.
India's federal cabinet will take a decision on a conciliation offer from Vodafone, Chidambaram said last week, without giving a time frame.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)
LONDON Britain said it was "prepared to act" if markets fail consumers, as E.ON on Tuesday became the latest of the country's big six energy providers to announce price hikes.
LONDON British consumers are feeling the strain of rising prices caused by last year's Brexit vote, suggesting the economy is heading for a slowdown just as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union, surveys and data showed on Tuesday.