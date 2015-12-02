NEW DELHI Torrential rains that have caused heavy flooding in Tamil Nadu state in southern India will continue for the next three days, the national weather office said on Wednesday.

"There will be no respite," said Laxman Singh Rathore, director general of meteorology at the India Meteorological Department.

The heaviest rainfall in over a century has caused massive flooding across Tamil Nadu, driving thousands from their homes, shutting auto factories and paralysing the airport in the state capital Chennai.

