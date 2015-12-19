China central bank says it will improve policy framework for cross-border yuan use
BEIJING China's central bank said on Monday that it will improve the policy framework and infrastructure for cross-border use of the yuan currency.
MUMBAI The Indian government will push for a bankruptcy law in parliament in the remaining three days of the winter session, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday, hoping to end a political deadlock.
"I am going to be pushing for the insolvency and the bankruptcy law before Parliament in the next three days," the minister said in a speech at an industry event in New Delhi, calling the next three sessions "crucial" for passing key bills.
BERLIN The leaders of France and Germany must use the window of opportunity that opens up after elections in both countries to inject new momentum into their single currency project or risk its failure, a leading French think tank warned on Monday.