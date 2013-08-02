Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
MUMBAI India's patent appeals board has revoked a patent granted to GlaxoSmithKline Plc's (GSK.L) breast cancer drug Tykerb, which is a salt form of the original compound, lapatinib.
However, the Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) upheld a patent granted to the original compound, or active pharmaceutical ingredient, citing innovative merit.
Fresenius Kabi Oncology FRES.NS, the Indian unit of German healthcare group Fresenius SE (FREG.DE), had challenged patents granted for both the original molecule and it's marketed version Tykerb, saying both molecules lacked innovation.
"We are studying the IPAB's decision but maintain our belief in the inventiveness of the lapatinib ditosylate salt and will consider the possibility of taking further steps before the appropriate authorities to validate this," the Indian unit of UK-based GSK said in an email to Reuters on Friday.
The IPAB orders for both the patent disputes were uploaded on its website late on Thursday.
LONDON Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said it is continuing preparations for a merger with the London Stock Exchange , despite the LSE's refusal to sell its Italian MTS trading platform.
LONDON Taxi app Uber [UBER.UL] lost a court battle on Friday to stop a London regulator from imposing strict new English reading and writing standards on private hire drivers, the latest setback for the firm which could mean the loss of thousands of workers.