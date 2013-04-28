Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
MUMBAI India's capital markets regulator imposed rules on alternative investment funds in May 2012.
The Securities Exchange Board of India organises alternative investment funds - such as venture capital, social venture funds, small and medium enterprise funds and hedge funds - under three categories.
Hedge funds fall under a category that allows them to undertake leverage and employ complex trading strategies.
Below are some of the rules set for this category:
* Such a fund must manage assets with a total value of at least 200 million rupees (2.38 million pounds).
* An individual investor must contribute at least 10 million rupees to the fund.
* The manager/sponsor must own a stake of 5 percent of the assets under management, or 100 million rupees, whichever is lower.
* No fund can have more than 1,000 investors.
* Funds may be open-ended or close-ended.
* Funds cannot invest more than 10 percent of assets in one company.
* Funds must disclose information regarding the overall level of leverage.
* Foreign funds can apply for licenses, provided they establish or incorporate a fund locally.
* Funds can raise money from all investors, including foreign investors. ($1 = 54.1900 Indian rupees)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.