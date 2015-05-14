NEW DELHI India's wholesale prices INWPI=ECI fell at a faster-than-expected annual rate of 2.65 percent in April, their sixth straight fall, mainly on the back of plunging oil prices, government data showed on Thursday.

The data compared with a 2.30 percent year-on-year fall forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and a provisional 2.33 percent annual decline in March.

Wholesale prices in January declined 2.17 percent year-on-year, a revised reading showed, compared with a 2.06 percent fall initially reported.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)