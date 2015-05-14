EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
NEW DELHI India's wholesale prices INWPI=ECI fell at a faster-than-expected annual rate of 2.65 percent in April, their sixth straight fall, mainly on the back of plunging oil prices, government data showed on Thursday.
The data compared with a 2.30 percent year-on-year fall forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and a provisional 2.33 percent annual decline in March.
Wholesale prices in January declined 2.17 percent year-on-year, a revised reading showed, compared with a 2.06 percent fall initially reported.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.