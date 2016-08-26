An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo

NEW DELHI Indian IT services provider Infosys Ltd is seeing some 'softness' in clients after Britain voted in June to leave the European Union, a top company executive said during an analyst meet on Friday.

Infosys will be in a better position by October to evaluate the impact of this on its earnings outlook for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, Chief Financial Officer Ranganath D Mavinakere said.

"We want to give a more accurate picture on guidance after we execute Q2," he said, adding that he was confident growth in the second quarter would be better than the previous three months.

