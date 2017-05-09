Hinkley Point likely to be only new UK nuclear plant - SSE CEO
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
NEW DELHI India's top court on Tuesday held liquor baron Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt of court in a case moved by banks to recover funds owed by him, television channels reported.
The Supreme Court directed Mallya to appear on July 10, CNBC TV18 said.
Mallya moved to Britain last March after banks sued to recover about $1.4 billion the Indian authorities say is owed by Kingfisher, now a defunct airline.
Mallya has denied the charges against him.
(Reporting by Malini Menon; Writing by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
PARIS Boeing unveiled a new version of its bestselling 737 aircraft on Monday, injecting life into a faltering civil aviation market as French President Emmanuel Macron flew in to open the world's biggest air show in Paris.
LONDON Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.