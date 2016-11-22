A farmer channels water to irrigate his wheat field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

MUMBAI India's central bank on Tuesday relaxed rules on loans to farmers, asking the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development to disburse up to 230 billion rupees ($3.36 billion) to district cooperative banks for crop loans.

The recent demonetisation scheme has badly hit farmers, leaving them without cash just ahead of sowing winter crops.

The central bank also asked banks to ensure the district cooperative banks and regional rural banks, which provide loans to several farmers' cooperatives, get a sufficient amount of cash.

For the full release, click: bit.ly/2gck0fk

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)