Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, gestures as he addresses a gathering during the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) national convention in New Delhi... REUTERS/Stringer

NEW DELHI Narendra Modi, the Indian main opposition party's candidate to become prime minister, said on Thursday he favoured introducing a nationwide goods and services tax (GST).

Plans to introduce a GST to replace existing state and federal levies such as excise duty, service tax, and value-added tax (VAT) have long been delayed by opposition from states fearing revenue losses.

