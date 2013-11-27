CHENNAI Indian police are investigating whether anti-nuclear activists were behind bomb blasts that killed six people near a nuclear power plant which started production in October despite protests by villagers.

At least two crude bombs exploded on Tuesday in a house just a kilometre (half a mile) from the Russian-built Kudankulam plant on India's southernmost tip in the district of Tirunelveli.

Police have filed a formal investigation that names three people in connection with the explosions, Sumit Sharan, a senior police official in Tirunelveli, told Reuters. All of them were wounded in the blasts.

"We are trying to find out if they are members of the anti-nuclear group," Sharan said on Wednesday.

The much-delayed Kudankulam plant started producing electricity five weeks ago, with an initial output of 160 MW.

The plant, which should produce 2 gigawatts, has been dogged for a quarter of a century by opponents, including an anti-nuclear movement which sees it as a threat to the safety of villagers.

Unable to rely on a coal sector crippled by supply shortages and mired in scandal, India is pushing ahead with the construction of nuclear reactors despite global unease over safety.

The main anti-nuclear group in Tirunelveli denied any role in the explosions.

"We made it clear immediately that we have nothing to do with the bomb blasts," said S P Udayakumar, founder of the People's Movement Against Nuclear Energy.

Udayakumar said he believed gangs involved in illegal mining were behind the blasts.

