NEW DELHI Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is moving towards commercial cooperation on civil nuclear trade with the United States, six years after the two sides signed a landmark civilian nuclear deal in 2008.

Modi was addressing a joint news conference on the first day of a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama to India to establish an enduring strategic partnership.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Writing by Aditi Shah; Editing by John Chalmers)