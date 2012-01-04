Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
NEW DELHI Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS), India's state-run explorer, will buy stakes of gas producer BG Group BG.L in three blocks off India's east coast, ONGC Chairman Sudhir Vasudeva told reporters on Wednesday.
The deal size is about $50 million (32 million pounds), he said.
HONG KONG Overseas acquisitions by Chinese buyers are cooling after two record years as Beijing reins in capital outflows, but deals into China are on the rise, and new rules will make it easier for foreign buyers to tap China's giant consumer potential.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is mulling changes to how it calculates U.S. trade deficits in a way that would likely help bolster political arguments to renegotiate key trade deals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people involved in the discussions.