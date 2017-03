ISLAMABAD Pakistan said on Thursday it was capable of responding "befittingly" to Indian actions on their disputed border after several days of clashes in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

"We do not want the situation on the borders of two nuclear neighbours to escalate into confrontation," the Defence Ministry said in a statement. "India must demonstrate caution and behave with responsibility."

