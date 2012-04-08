Here is a look some highs and lows in relations between India and Pakistan as Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari meets for lunch with Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi on Sunday.

1947 - Britain divides its Indian empire into secular but mainly Hindu India and Muslim Pakistan, triggering one of the greatest and bloodiest migrations of modern history.

1947/48 - India and Pakistan go to war over Kashmir. The war ends with a U.N.-ordered ceasefire and resolution seeking a plebiscite for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to decide whether to become part of India or Pakistan.

1965 - India and Pakistan fight their second war over Kashmir. Fighting ends after United Nations calls for ceasefire.

1971 - Pakistan and India go to war a third time, this time over East Pakistan, which becomes independent Bangladesh.

1972 - Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi sign agreement in Indian town of Simla to lay principles meant to govern relations.

1974 - India detonates its first nuclear device.

1989 - Separatist revolt starts in Indian Kashmir. India accuses Pakistan of arming and sending Islamist militants into Indian Kashmir, which Pakistan denies.

1998 - India carries out nuclear tests. Pakistan carries out its own tests in response.

February 1999 - Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee holds summit with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.

1999 - India and Pakistan wage brief conflict in the mountains above Kargil on the Line of Control, the ceasefire line dividing Jammu and Kashmir.

July 2001 - Summit between Pakistani leader General Pervez Musharraf and Vajpayee in Agra in India ends in failure.

December 2001 - Militants attack Indian parliament. India blames Pakistan-based Kashmiri separatist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad. One million troops are mobilised on either side of the border; war only averted months later in June 2002.

2003 - Pakistan, India agree ceasefire on the Line of Control.

2004 - The two countries launch a formal peace process.

November 2008 - Ten gunmen launch three days of multiple attacks in Mumbai, killing 166. India blames Pakistan-based militants and breaks off talks with Pakistan.

February 2009 - India cautiously welcomes Pakistan's investigation into the Mumbai attack. Pakistan admits the attack was launched and partly planned from Pakistan.

March 2009 - India's home minister says it is not clear who is in control of Pakistan.

June 2009 - Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari meet on the sidelines of an international meeting in Russia. Singh tells Zardari he wants him to ensure militants cannot operate from Pakistan.

July 2009 - India and Pakistan agree to fight terrorism jointly. But Singh, after talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani in Egypt, rules out a resumption of formal peace talks that Islamabad had been seeking.

August 2009 - India gives Pakistan new evidence to investigate the Mumbai attacks and prosecute Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, suspected mastermind of the carnage.

April 2010 - The prime ministers of India and Pakistan hold "very good talks" pledge steps to normalise relations.

July 2010 - Pakistan says that India's "selective" approach has led to what analysts say is a stalemate in talks on building trust. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi meets Indian counterpart S.M. Krishna, but no new measures announced.

March 2011 - Singh invites Gilani to watch an historic World Cup cricket match between the two sides and discuss reviving the peace process. India beat Pakistan in the match.

May 2011 - Indian and Pakistani troops exchange cross-border fire after an Indian soldier is killed by Pakistani troops in Kashmir. After talks, India and Pakistan break no ice on how to demilitarise the no-man's land above the Siachen glacier.

July 2011 - India's and Pakistan's foreign ministers hold talks in New Delhi, hailing a "new era" in ties.

November 2011 - Pakistan decides to grant India Most Favoured Nation trade status. Singh and Gilani promise a new chapter in their history after discussions at the Maldives.

-- Pakistan takes further steps toward normal trade and travel ties with India, agreeing to open most commerce by February 2012 and ease visa rules.

April 2012 -- Zardari meets Singh in New Delhi in the highest-level meeting on each other's soil in seven years.

