Pakistan's Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani (L) poses with his Indian counterpart Manmohan Singh before the 17th South Asia Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit at the Shangri-Las in Addu November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

VILLINGILI ISLAND, Maldives The prime ministers of India and Pakistan said on Thursday that their next round of talks should further improve ties between the two countries.

Lasting peace between the nuclear-armed foes is seen as key to stability in the South Asian region and to helping a troubled transition in Afghanistan as NATO-led combat forces plan their military withdrawal from that country in 2014.

"The next round of talks will be more positive, more constructive and will open a new chapter in the history of both countries," Pakistan Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani told reporters after an almost hour-long discussion with his Indian counterpart, Manmohan Singh, on the sidelines of a meeting of South Asian leaders in the Maldives.

India and Pakistan resumed a peace dialogue this year which was derailed after a militant attack in the Indian city of Mumbai in 2008.

Progress has been slow, but ties appeared to warm last week after Pakistan said it would grant India most-favoured nation status for trade.

The two leaders last met in March at an international cricket match in India.

(Reporting by Krittivas Mukherjee and Bryson Hull; Writing by Nick Macfie)