NEW DELHI India's defence minister accused Pakistan on Thursday of making unprovoked attacks on Indian-controlled Kashmir, and warned of heavy retaliation.

"If Pakistan persists with this adventurism, then our forces will continue to fight, and the cost of this adventurism will be unaffordable," Arun Jaitley told reporters in New Delhi.

A total of nine Pakistani and eight Indian civilians have been killed since fighting erupted more than week ago along a 200-km (125-mile) stretch of border in the disputed Kashmir region.

