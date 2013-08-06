NEW DELHI India summoned Pakistan's deputy envoy to New Delhi on Tuesday and lodged a protest over the killing of five soldiers on the disputed Kashmir border, a government source said.

The attack on a post in Poonch came just as India and Pakistan were preparing to resume peace talks broken off since January when tensions rose following the beheading of an Indian soldier in a border clash, also in Poonch.

"The Pakistan deputy high commissioner was called a short while ago and a strong protest was lodged by the government over the incident at the LoC," the source said, referring to the Line of Control dividing Kashmir.

Pakistan has denied any involvement.

(Reporting by John Chalmers; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani)