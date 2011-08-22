Following are statements from Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.

* A hunger strike by an Indian anti-graft activist entered its seventh day on Monday with opposition parties calling for nationwide rallies this week, leading the government of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to take tentative steps to open talks.

"The standing committee has the power to propose any amendment or amendments," Singh said in a speech in the city of Kolkata on Monday, referring to a parliamentary body looking at an anti-corruption bill that lies at the heart of the standoff.

"We are open to a reasoned debate on all those issues."

CONTEXT NEWS

* The 74-year-old Anna Hazare, who has shed five kgs (11 lbs), spent the seventh day of his fast lying down on a makeshift stage on an open ground in the capital as electric fans cooled him in the humid monsoon heat.

Hazare's supporters and the government said at the weekend they are open to talks, with Singh saying there was a "lot of scope for give and take."

The veteran campaigner is demanding that the government pass a tough corruption bill in parliament by the end of the month.

With key state elections next year that pave the way for a 2014 general election, the government is keen to end a crisis that has paralysed policy making and parliament.

SCHEDULED EVENTS THIS WEEK:

THURSDAY, August 25

Data: Food inflation at around noon (0630 GMT).

FRIDAY, August 26

Data: Forex reserves, M3 money supply, Bank credit at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT).

