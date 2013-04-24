NEW DELHI A moderate earthquake hit Afghanistan on Wednesday and was felt as far away as the Indian capital of New Delhi, the latest in a string of tremors to shake Asia in the past week.

The 5.7 magnitude quake was 40 miles deep with an epicentre 16 miles northwest of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, the U.S. Geological Survey said on its website. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Buildings swayed in the Indian capital New Delhi and people ran into the street in the disputed northern region of Kashmir, where an earthquake killed about 75,000 people in 2005, most on the Pakistan side. Wednesday's tremor was also felt in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad.

Last week, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake killed nearly 200 people in southwest China, a few days after another powerful tremor killed 35 people in Pakistan near the border with Iran.

