NEW DELHI A moderate earthquake in Afghanistan was felt across South Asia on Monday, shaking the ground in Kabul, Islamabad and New Delhi, witnesses said.

The epicentre of the magnitude 6 quake was 88 kilometres (54.68 miles) from Feyzabad in Afghanistan, at a depth of 209 kilometres (129.87 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

(Reporting by New Delhi, Kabul and Islamabad bureaux.)