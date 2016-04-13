'We want to learn' - Iraqi girls back at school after years under Islamic State
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi schoolgirl Manar Mahmoud is eager to resume classes after years of life under Islamic State in Mosul, ignoring the nearby rattle of artillery fire.
NEW DELHI Strong tremors were felt in India's eastern city of Guwahati on Wednesday, a witness told Reuters. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake measuring 7.0 had struck Myanmar, a country to the east of India.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi schoolgirl Manar Mahmoud is eager to resume classes after years of life under Islamic State in Mosul, ignoring the nearby rattle of artillery fire.
PARIS French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he did not have offshore accounts or a hidden inheritance, less than a week from the first round of voting in an election marked by allegations of impropriety.