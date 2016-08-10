Sterling slips as investors book profits after surge
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
MUMBAI India's central bank is trying to prevent the rupee from becoming too volatile by regularly buying dollars when there are inflows from foreign investors, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday.
Rajan, in a television interview, also said the central bank would likely pay a record-high dividend to the government, which would be one-sixth higher than the 699 billion rupees (£8.03 billion) pencilled into the annual budget unveiled in February.
"We are absorbing a fair amount of the inflows," Rajan told ET Now, adding that was a reason why foreign exchange reserves have soared recently to a record high.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)
NEW YORK The dollar rebounded from a seven-week low on Thursday, still feeling the positive effects of a record-setting Dow Jones Industrial Average the day before, although gains were tempered by persistent uncertainty surrounding the new U.S. administration's economic policy plans.
LONDON Sterling's role as a global reserve currency is declining Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday, predicting the pound would be less widely used as Britain leaves the European Union and that China has drastically cut its holdings.