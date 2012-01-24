Suicide bomb in market in Somalia capital kills 39
MOGADISHU A car bomb ripped through a market in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing 39 people and injuring around 50, a local official said, days after Somalia elected a new president.
GUWAHATI, India Hundreds of separatists in India's northeast handed over automatic rifles and other weapons to the home minister and senior paramilitary and army officers on Tuesday, signalling the government remains open to peace talks in the region.
More than a dozen insurgent groups have been fighting the government for decades in Assam and neighbouring states of northeast India, killing thousands in attacks on civilians troops and paramilitary.
The groups blame the government of plundering the region's significant mineral and agricultural resources and ignoring demands for greater autonomy and greater economic opportunities.
But in an effort to ease tension and sway public opinion away from the militants, the Congress Party-led coalition government has held periodic talks with several of the groups, including the hard-line United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).
"The government always welcomes rebels back home. All differences can be settled through talks and understanding," said India's Home Minister P. Chidambaram, in his speech.
The more than 600 rebels in the Tuesday ceremony will reportedly receive government help to rebuild their lives.
More than 200 ethnic and tribal communities live in the country's strategic northeast made of eight mountainous states and circled by Bangladesh, Bhutan, China and Myanmar.
(Reporting by Biswajyoti Das; Editing by Satarupa Bhattacharjya and Ed Lane)
BOGOTA An explosion near Bogota's bullring injured at least 31 people, most of them police officers as they prepared for protests in Colombia's capital on Sunday, the mayor's office said.
ABU DHABI U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday distanced himself from President Donald Trump's assessment of the media as "the enemy of the American people," saying during his first trip to the Middle East that he had no problems with the press.