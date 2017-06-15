Asian stocks rise, oil languishes near 10-month low on glut fears
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, but oil futures hovered near a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
NEW DELHI BP (BP.L) and India's Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) will invest a further $6 billion in their jointly owned KG D6 gas field off India's eastern coast, the heads of the two companies said on Thursday.
BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley, appearing alongside Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani at a news event in New Delhi, told reporters the additional investment signalled its confidence in India.
Reliance holds a 60 percent stake in a gas block in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin, BP owns 30 percent while Calgary-based Niko Resources Ltd (NKO.TO) holds the rest.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Nidhi Verma; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
LONDON Theresa May will still be British leader at the end of this year, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday.
Britain's competition watchdog said it had cleared Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management, paving the way for the tie-up which will create the country's biggest listed asset manager.