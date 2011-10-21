MUMBAI India is expected to begin easing rules for foreign investment in multi-brand retail as it battles persistently high food inflation.

After years of delay due to political opposition, India is inching towards allowing entry to global multi-brand retailers, but with conditions including a 51 percent ownership cap.

The government is also considering fully opening its single-brand retail sector to foreign direct investment.

Following are some facts on the retail sector in India:

* The retail sector in the nation of 1.2 billion people is estimated to have annual sales of $450 billion, with nearly 90 percent of the market controlled by tiny family-run shops.

* Organised retail, or large chains, makes up less than 10 percent of the market but is expanding at 20 percent a year. This is driven by the emergence of shopping centres and malls, and a middle class of close to 300 million people that is growing at nearly 2 percent a year.

* In July, a committee of top bureaucrats agreed to recommend to the cabinet allowing foreign firms to take a 51 percent stake in multi-brand retail operations.

* India only allows foreign direct investment (FDI) in cash-and-carry, or wholesale, ventures. There are restrictions on foreign investment in retail because of opposition from millions of small shopkeepers who are valuable vote banks during elections.

* India, which currently allows 51 percent FDI in single-brand retail and 100 percent in wholesale operations, is considering opening fully its single-brand retail sector to FDI.

LOCAL COMPANIES

* Pantaloon Retail PART.NS, is the country's largest-listed retailer, operating hypermarket chain Big Bazaar, supermarket brand Food Bazaar and the apparel brand Pantaloons.

* Other prominent players are K Raheja group-owned Shoppers Stop (SHOP.NS), Reliance Retail, a unit of Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), Tata Group's Trent (TREN.NS), Aditya Birla Retail and RPG Group, which runs the Spencer hypermarkets.

MAJOR FOREIGN COMPANIES

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) has a cash-and-carry operation with local partner Bharti Enterprises, the parent of leading mobile services provider Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS), and will add up to 10 new cash-and-carry stores in 2011 to its existing six stores.

* Tesco (TSCO.L), UK's largest retailer, has a tie-up with Trent for a franchise agreement for its hypermarket chain Star Bazaar. Tesco is also looking to enter the wholesale market through the tieup.

* Germany's Metro AG (MEOG.DE) operates six wholesale stores in India and will add up to four new wholesale stores by the end of 2011.

* France's Carrefour (CARR.PA) has one cash-and-carry store in India's capital, New Delhi. It plans to open a few more such stores in northern India by the end of 2011. The world's second-biggest retailer has been seeking a local partner to enter the hyper or supermarket sectors in the country.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)