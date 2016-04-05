Indian shares fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday, posting their biggest percentage drop in nearly two months, as investors booked profits in banking stocks after the central bank cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point as widely expected.

The broader NSE index .NSEI fell 2.01 percent to end at 7,603.20, while the benchmark BSE index .BSESN dropped 2.03 percent to close at 24,883.59.

Both indexes posted their worst day since Feb. 11.

Lenders , which had surged 15.7 percent in March, slumped, with ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) and State Bank of India (SBI.NS) down more than 5 percent each.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)