NEW DELHI India hopes to introduce a bill for a direct tax code (DTC) during the monsoon session of parliament, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday.

The monsoon session usually runs from July to August.

The code, which will replace the existing Indian Income Tax Act 1961, intends to cut tax rates to bring more people and companies under the tax net, phase out profit-linked exemptions for companies and replace them with investment-linked incentives.

"I do hope that it would be possible for us to introduce it in the monsoon session," Mukherjee said in a speech in New Delhi.

