How do you say deja vu in Greek?
(This Feb 17 story adds dropped letter 's' in first paragraph)
NEW DELHI The Indian government on Friday allowed telecommunications companies to raise loans from offshore markets to refinance local debt for funding an airwave auction that starts on Monday.
The Reserve Bank of India will issue a formal notification on this within a week, a government statement said.
India is selling second-generation mobile phone airwaves for the first time through an auction after a court order. The base price for the auction has been set at more than seven times what carriers paid in earlier state grant process.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)
(This Feb 17 story adds dropped letter 's' in first paragraph)
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.
MUNICH German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested on Saturday that the euro was too low for Germany but made clear that Berlin had no power to address this "problem" because monetary policy was set by the independent European Central Bank.